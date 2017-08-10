Skip Bayless: Black NFL Players Should Boycott First Game of Season to Get Kaepernick Signed

. @RealSkipBayless : If the black players unite and say we won't play Game 1, I promise it would have an impact. It'll get something done. pic.twitter.com/o7X7oI0Yge

Tuesday on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” co-host Skip Bayless suggested “it would have an impact” if black NFL players united to sit out the first game of the upcoming season to get free agent quarterback signed to a team.

“If the black players would unite, and say, ‘We will not play game one this year,’ I promise you, it would have an impact and would get something done,” Bayless predicted.

NFL teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins have all shown interest in the 29-year-old quarterback. The Dolphins ultimately went with Jay Cutler to replace injured starter Ryan Tannehill, while the Ravens opted to stick with backup Ryan Mallett to fill in for the banged up Joe Flacco instead of the anthem-protesting Kaepernick, which led to the activist’s girlfriend to tweet out a picture portraying Ravens legend Ray Lewis as a house slave and the team owner as a racist slave owner.

