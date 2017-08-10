Trump: I ‘Absolutely’ Have Full Confidence In McMaster

During a briefing with reporters after a security briefing in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday, President Trump declared his full and absolute confidence in his National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster, who Trump stated is a friend, has a lot of talent, and someone who he likes and respects.

One of the reporters at the briefing asked Trump, “Do you have full confidence in your national security advisor?”

Trump answered in the affirmative. He then added, “General McMaster, absolutely. He’s our friend. He’s my friend, and he’s a very talented man. I like him, and I respect him.”

