CNN’s Zakaria: Trump North Korea Threats ‘The Art of the Bluff’

Thursday on “CNN Tonight,” network host Fareed Zakaria said President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” rhetoric on North Korea was the “the art of the bluff.”

advertisement

Zakaria said, “What you have in Donald Trump is something absolutely extraordinary. You have the president of the United States essentially threatening a preemptive or a preventive nuclear war in Asia, not in response to a North Korean strike, but in response to North Korea’s rhetoric, the fact that they’re disrespecting the United States. I mean, it is staggering.”

He added, “In this case, what we have is the art of the bluff. This is what Trump does all the time. He’s got amazing stuff on Obama he’s going to reveal. Nothing. He’s going to move the embassy to Jerusalem, nothing. He’s going to recognize Taiwan, nothing. And my fear is the North Koreans have watched Donald Trump. I think at some level; I sometimes wonder whether Trump thinks that the North Koreans don’t get CNN, so they don’t know what’s going on. But they know. They watch this guy make empty threats for much of his life and for a lot of his presidency. It’s very worrying.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN