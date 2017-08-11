Dem Rep Ellison: Gorsuch Is an ‘Illegitimate’ Supreme Court Justice

Friday at the “Netroots Nation” convention in Atlanta, Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) said Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, was an “illegitimate” Supreme Court justice.

Ellison said, “It is critical at this moment that we understand that representative democracy itself is under assault.”

He added, “I said the other day that I thought that Neil Gorsuch was an illegitimate justice. I had a great progressive come up to me and say, ‘Oh don’t say that, that’s what they say.’ I said,’No, wait a minute. This guy escaped every rule that you’re supposed to go through to become a Supreme Court Justice.’ How is he legit? Do not repeat the other side’s talking point.”

