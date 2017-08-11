SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Ellison: Kim Jong-Un Is ‘Acting More Responsibly’ Than Trump

by Ian Hanchett11 Aug 20170

During a discussion at the Netroots Nation Annual Conference on Friday, DNC Deputy Chair Representative Keith Ellison (D-MN) stated President Trump is threatening Kim Jong-un and that North Korea’s leader is acting in a more responsible manner than the president is.

In response to a question on how to prevent President Trump from using a “predictable emergency” to send the country to war, Ellison said, “North Korea is a serious thing. You have this guy making bellicose threats against somebody else who has very little to lose over there. Kim Jong-un, the world always thought he was not a responsible leader. Well, he’s acting more responsibly than this guy is. And — but I’m telling you is that, once these — once you start seeing missile launches, you’re going to see — the time for cranking up the anti-war machine is right now. So, if you don’t want to get caught deer in the headlights, start calling for diplomacy in North Korea immediately.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

