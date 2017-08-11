Maher: ‘My Bigger Fear’ Is That the US Is ‘Becoming North Korea’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he’s more worried about the US becoming North Korea under President Trump than North Korea attacking the US.

Maher said, “I must tell you, my bigger fear, I am afraid of North Korea attacking us. … My bigger fear is we’re becoming North Korea.”

Trump cited Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ press conference on leaks, stating, “When state government is functioning that way, when you’re doing a press conference to be seen by just the Dear Leader.”

He continued by citing reports that President Trump gets a folder of flattering media coverage, polling showing half of Republicans would support postponing the 2020 election to guarantee only eligible citizens can vote, news on the quickness with which voting machines can be hacked, Trump thanking Vladimir Putin for expelling US diplomats, and a piece by Fox News’ Chris Stirewalt about Trump entitled, “Would You Even Care if He Was Guilty?” … This is what I worry about, what I have called the slow-moving coup.”

