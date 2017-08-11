Maher on Immigration: ‘If You’re Going to Come to the Melting Pot, Melt a Little’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that he doesn’t want questions about Muslim immigration to be seen as inherently racist and that people who come to the US have to assimilate.

advertisement

Maher said, “[I]f we ask questions about Muslim immigration — we would like it to be people like Dr. Dawkins and myself, not to just be looked upon as, well it has to be a racist reason for that. It’s not a — first of all, it’s not a race. It’s a religion. But we’re talking about those shared values.”

He added, “[I]f you’re going to come to the melting pot, melt a little. You gotta melt a little. … You can’t take your driver’s license photo in a burqa, we have to see your face.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett