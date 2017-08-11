SNL Lampoons LaVar Ball, Calls Him ‘Black Trump’

During Thursday’s “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update, Kenan Thompson appeared as the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers first round draft pick Lonzo Ball, LaVar.

LaVar has been a fixture of ESPN and Fox Sports 1 because of his outlandish claims such as being better than Michael Jordan (despite only averaging two points in college) and that his son’s college team would have won the national championship if the team did not have three “slow” white guys (despite his son being half white himself).

In the skit, Kenan’s LaVar Ball claimed he was eight feet tall, could jump 20 feet high and that he ate 100 turkeys at Thanksgiving.

“Ball” said his son would go on to win the NBA MVP Award, Finals MVP, an ESPY, a Grammy and a Purple Heart, leading to Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost calling him “Black Trump.”

