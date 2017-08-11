Trump: South Korea, Japan ‘Impressed with the Job We’re Doing’ on North Korea

Friday at his New Jersey golf club, President Donald Trump answered questions after meeting with national security adviser H.R. McMaster, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Trump said, “South Korea is very happy,” and Japan “is happy with the job we’re doing.”

Partial transcript as follows:

REPORTER: Mr. President, what have you been able to do to reassure South Korea given the recent tensions rising? TRUMP: I think as far as the reassurance answer, they probably feel as reassured they could feel. They feel more reassured with me than other presidents from the past because nobody has really done the job they’re supposed to be doing. That’s why we’re at this horrible situation right now. It is a very bad situation. It’s a very dangerous situation. It will not continue, that I can tell you. I think South Korea is very happy and you don’t mention Japan but I think Japan is happy with the job we’re doing. I think they’re impressed with the job we’re doing. Let’s see how it turns out.

