Dershowitz: Trump Has More Credibility on North Korea Than Obama

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz gave his critique on how President Donald Trump was handling the threat from North Korea.

He noted that at this point Trump has more credibility than his predecessor Barack Obama given how Obama handled the Syria situation.

“One hopes that the president is not doing what President Obama did years ago when he created a red line with Syria, and then it failed to comply,” he said. “I think that probably President Trump at this point has more credibility. I suspect he’s believed because he’s so unpredictable. We saw it today that the North Koreans responded in kind. So, it’s hard to second guess. Some presidents have taken the position of speak softly and carry a big stick. That was Teddy Roosevelt. Other presidents have spoken forcefully and loudly. It really depends on the situation.”

“So, I’m going to wait and see how it plays out before trying to second guess. What I don’t like is Congress coming in now and trying to pass legislation precluding the president from taking military action if necessary. That actually blunts any presidential impact and I think it interferes with the president’s right as commander-in-chief to make decisions affecting the — affecting the national security of the United States. So, these are tough questions, difficult times. I think we need to take a deep breath and wait to see how it plays out.

