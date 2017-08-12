Watch: Tebow Takes Pitch to the Helmet, Stays in Game

A scare for Tim Tebow tonight in Tampa. Tebow takes a fastball to the head. Stay calm! Tebow stayed in the game, scored. Courtesy:John Kynes pic.twitter.com/dlr9ksVOsD

St. Lucie Mets outfielder Tim Tebow took a fastball to the head from Tampa Yankees pitcher Trevor Lane Saturday in the ninth inning.

After getting checked out by coaches and training staff, Tebow took his base and eventually scored from first on a two-out double by J.C. Rodriguez.

Tebow is currently hitting .243 for the New York Mets High-A affiliate, with five home runs and 25 RBI in 43 games.

