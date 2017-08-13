Bill Kristol: ‘I Felt Sick Reading the President’s Statement’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” during a heated panel discussion, Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, a self-described member of the “Never Trump” movement, said he felt “sick” after reading President Donald Trump’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, VA.

advertisement

Kristol said, “President Trump meant what he said and said what he meant, and I find that very depressing.”

He added, “I felt sick reading the president’s statement.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN