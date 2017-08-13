Chuck Schumer: I’m Closer to Trump on Trade Policy Than With Obama

Sunday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told John Catsimatidis on his New York AM 970 radio show “The Cats Roundtable” that he is closer now to President Donald Trump than he ever was with former President Barack Obama. advertisement

“Trade is the thing [China cares] most about, and they’ve been treating us very badly on trade for a long time, frankly,” said Schumer. “I was closer in trade views to Donald Trump than I was to either George Bush or Barack Obama, on China anyway. I think we were much too easy on them. But if we got tough on them now, maybe they would relent, but we have to real tough. So far, the administration has not been as tough as they should be, as far as I’m concerned.”

Schumer also said in the interview that Republicans and Democrats in Congress are “working together in a pretty good way.”

He added, “Our Republican friends, I think, want to work with us. I think sometimes the president gets in the way of that. But I think you’re going to see us working together more and more.”

