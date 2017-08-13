CIA Director Mike Pompeo: Iran, Hezbollah Are in Venezuela

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Iran and the Islamist terrorist group Hezbollah were involved in the civil war in Venezuela.

advertisement

Pompeo said, “From an intelligence perspective we have watched in my seven months in office a continued deterioration. Maduro is continuing to assert more power, inflict more pain on the people of Venezuela, you can see the beginning of fissures among various groups. What I believe the president is trying to accomplish this week was to give the Venezuelan people hope and opportunity to create a situation where democracy can be restored. The intelligence makes very clear that the Maduro regime continues to put snipers in towers and do things that are horrible, repressive and the American policy is to work with our Latin American partners to try and restore democracy.”

He added, “Venezuela could very much become a risk for the United States of America. The Cubans are there; the Russians are there, the Iranians, Hezbollah are there. This is something that has a risk of getting to a very very bad place, so America needs to take this very seriously.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN