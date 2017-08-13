SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

CNN’s Stelter: ‘You Could Make the Case That Saturday Was the Worst Day of the Trump Presidency’

by Trent Baker13 Aug 20170

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter offered his thoughts on the violence in Charlottesville, VA a day earlier that erupted during the white nationalist protest and the fallout following President Donald Trump’s response to the violence, saying it could be “the worst day of the Trump presidency.”

“You could make the case that Saturday was the worst day of the Trump presidency, with so many commentators include manager Republican commentators and GOP senators and congressmen criticizing the president for his half-hearted response,” said Stelter.”

