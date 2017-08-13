Cokie Roberts: Trump ‘Has to Share Responsibility’ for the Violence in Charlottesville

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” network contributor Cokie Roberts declared during a panel discussion about President Donald Trump’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, VA that Trump had to “share responsibility.”

advertisement

Roberts said, “Well, the president has to share responsibility. The fact is, is that through hat campaign, he blew all kind of whistles that those of us who grew up in the Jim Crow South, like I did, recognized immediately.”

“It was just calling out to these white supremacists who then felt empowered by it, and the president now not calling them out — you know, he should listen to Nikki Haley, his now UN ambassador,” she continued. “She’s the person who started bringing down Confederate monuments. And she did it so graciously and exactly the right tone after the killings of Mother Emmanuel Church.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN