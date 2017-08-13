Graham: I Urge Trump to ‘Dissuade’ White Supremacists of the Notion ‘That He Is Their Friend’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) discussed the violence at a protest in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday.

He said President Trump needs to do more to distance himself from white supremacists.

Graham said, “It’s domestic terrorism, and the groups you just mentioned are hateful groups, enemies of freedom. I would like to see a task force and the Department of Justice and Homeland Security to look at the size and scope of these groups, report back to Congress to see if we need to do more in terms of suppressing them. When it comes to President Trump I’m with Cory Gardner; he missed an opportunity to be very explicit here. These groups seem to believe they have a friend and Donald Trump in the White House. I don’t know why they believe that but they don’t see me as a friend in the Senate, and I would urge the president to dissuade these groups that he’s their friend.”

He continued, “Let me say this, I’m glad they don’t like me. I’m glad they believe that Lindsey Graham is not different. It would bother me a lot if they did. If I were president of the United States and these people showed sympathy toward me and my agenda it would bother me, and I would urge the president to dissuade them of the fact that he sympathetic to their cause. Their cause is hate, it is un-American, they are domestic terrorists, and we need more from our president.”

“I think the president can be clear when wants to be, he needs to be clear here,” Graham added.

