Maher: ‘I’m Hoping’ the Stock Market Crashes So Trump Loses GOP Support

Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher said he was “hoping” the stock market crashed so President Donald Trump would lose support in the Republican Party.

advertisement

Discussing Trump’s victory, Maher said, “I thought he would crash the stock market. I still think he will. I’m hoping, actually, because that’s one thing that would maybe lose him a lot of support in the Republican party. But I thought, and I predicted, and I was wrong, that the stock market hates volatility and uncertainty, and who is more volatile than Donald Trump? But I guess I underestimated their greed because they still want their tax cut.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN