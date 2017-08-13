Mayor of Charlottesville: Trump Intentionally Courted White Supremacists

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Charlottesville, VA Mayor Michael Signer reacted to the violence Saturday at in his city at a protest, which left three dead and 19 injured.

Signer said President Donald Trump contributed to the violence with his “intentional courting” of “white supremacists.”

Signer said, “Look at the campaign he ran. I mean, look at the intentional courting both on the one hand of all these white supremacists, white nationalist group like that, Antisemitic and then look on the other hand the repeated failure to condemn, denounce, silence, you know, put to bed all those different efforts just like we saw yesterday. This is not hard. There’s, you know, there’s two words that need to be said over and over again. That is exactly what we saw on display this weekend, and we just aren’t seeing leadership from the White House.”

“We certainly are going to see leadership from cities like Charlottesville from mayors around the country left and right and Republicans and Democrats if there is an issue that can unite this country that this can be a turning point for this democracy and it happened this weekend in Charlottesville,” he continued. “To be honest, it doesn’t matter much to me whether he’s on the sidelines and think of so many issues. But the country is going to move ahead. This is a turning point for the country to overcome this stuff, just like we’ve overcome these challenges in our past.”

