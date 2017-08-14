Charlottesville Mayor: Trump ‘Had His Opportunity and He Whiffed’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Charlottesville, VA Mayor Michael Signer stated that President Trump missed the mark by not specifically condemning white supremacists.

Signer said, “I’ve already spent enough time talking about Donald Trump. He is our president, with respect. But, I think it speaks for itself. He had his moment. I mean, these are times for leadership. He already seems — thinking about working families and solutions, which I have to do all the time as a mayor of a city like this, is just kind of put action on the table and get things done. He kind of had his opportunity and he whiffed, and I think that speaks for itself.”

