CNN’s Ana Navarro: ‘Shameful Nincompoop’ Trump Is ‘Unfit to Be Human’

Monday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” Republican strategist and political commentator Ana Navarro said President Donald Trump was not only unfit to be president, but also “unfit to be human.”

advertisement

Navarro remarks were about Trump’s reaction to the events over the weekend in Charlottesville, VA.

Navarro said, “At a moment when the country so badly needed to hear from the president of the United States about healing and unity and condemning white supremacy and condemning racism and condemning neo-nazis, he was a coward. He didn’t have the spine to behave like a leader of the United States. And I feel that is shameful. I’m glad the Republican leaders are calling him out on it. I’m glad elected leaders in the Republican party are finally, finally stopping looking the other way and confronting the fact he’s not only unfit to be president. In my book, his lack of empathy, his lack of leadership, his lack of courage, he’s unfit to be human.”

She added, “Look; he had an opportunity. He’s had two days. He’s had more than two days to address this, and he has failed to do so. To do so now under duress because of public perception, because of public pressure thank you, buddy. I really don’t need it. I think it’s spiritual leaders, I think it’s the governors, I think it’s the other elected leaders, I think it’s U.S. citizens, I think it’s regular people who need to step-up. And we need to be the ones that unify and heal ourselves because the president of the United States is a shameful nincompoop incapable of doing it on his own.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN