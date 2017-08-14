ESPN’s Kornheiser: Why Play the National Anthem at Sporting Events?

Monday while reacting to NFL players Michael Bennett and Marshawn Lynch sitting for the national anthem before preseason games last week, ESPN “Pardon the Interruption” co-host Tony Kornheiser questioned the purpose of even playing the “The Star Spangled Banner” at professional sporting events.

“If you don’t want to stand for the anthem, you don’t have to,” Kornheiser said. “A lot of times I say it in half jest, but I’m getting to the point where it’s not even half jest anymore. I don’t even know why they play the anthem. I mean, play the Beach Boys. I like the Beach Boys.”

