Eugene Robinson: Trump ‘Invited’ and ‘Welcomed’ the Support of White Supremacists

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson argued President Trump not only received support from white supremacists, but “invited” and “welcomed” such support.

Robinson said, “Donald Trump did not just receive the support of white supremacists. He invited it. He welcomed it. He led the birther movement, which had very, very clear, not just racial overtones, but racial content. He tweeted in 2014 that President Obama was doing such a bad job that we wouldn’t have another black president for decades, which says a lot about how he saw race and how he saw blackness and whiteness. It’s — so, this is not a new Donald Trump. This is who Donald Trump is.”

