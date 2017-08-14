SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Gutierrez: Dems Must Fight Back Against ‘Immoral’ Border Wall

by Pam Key14 Aug 20170

Monday on CNN’s “The Axe Files,” podcast Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) said Democrats must fight against the “immoral” U.S.-Mexico border wall.

He called for consistency on that issue as Democrats have routinely opposed defunding Planned Parenthood and have been advocates for same-sex marriage.

Gutierrez  said, “The Democratic caucus in the House of Representatives and the U.S. senators would basically have to turn their back on a key constituent group, right, which are Latinos, and on fairness and justice because it’s immoral to talk about that wall.”

He added, “Democrats have to be consistent. You know, if this were over defunding Planned Parenthood, we wouldn’t even have a question of Democrats sitting down and negotiating for that budget. If this were to eliminate same-sex marriage, we wouldn’t have a conversation as Democrats whether we were going to vote for that budget. You know what if it’s for deportation and splitting up families and destroying the ‘Dreamers,’ Democrats have to say that’s a line we won’t cross either. That’s a key fundamental value of our Democratic Party. I think we’re going to meet that challenge. I really believe we are going to meet that challenge.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x