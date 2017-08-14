Gutierrez: Dems Must Fight Back Against ‘Immoral’ Border Wall

Monday on CNN’s “The Axe Files,” podcast Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) said Democrats must fight against the “immoral” U.S.-Mexico border wall.

advertisement

He called for consistency on that issue as Democrats have routinely opposed defunding Planned Parenthood and have been advocates for same-sex marriage.

Gutierrez said, “The Democratic caucus in the House of Representatives and the U.S. senators would basically have to turn their back on a key constituent group, right, which are Latinos, and on fairness and justice because it’s immoral to talk about that wall.”

He added, “Democrats have to be consistent. You know, if this were over defunding Planned Parenthood, we wouldn’t even have a question of Democrats sitting down and negotiating for that budget. If this were to eliminate same-sex marriage, we wouldn’t have a conversation as Democrats whether we were going to vote for that budget. You know what if it’s for deportation and splitting up families and destroying the ‘Dreamers,’ Democrats have to say that’s a line we won’t cross either. That’s a key fundamental value of our Democratic Party. I think we’re going to meet that challenge. I really believe we are going to meet that challenge.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN