WATCH: CNN Contributor Hurls Racial Epithet at Black Republican On Air

During a live broadcast aired on CNN on Monday, Democrat supporter Keith Boykin called into question the “blackness” of black Republican commentator Paris Dennard.

Mr. Dennard, who served as the Director of Black Outreach in the George W. Bush White House reacted with anger as Boykin attempted to race-shame him.

Allegations of “Uncle Tom” behaviour are often hurled by left-wing activists as a means to silence or shame minorities who lean conservative. Recently, the phenomenon spread to Muslims or ex-Muslims who find their political allegiances on the right of the political spectrum.

Despite the network hosts earlier urging Ken Cuccinelli to apologise for telling another contributor to “shut up” during a discussion, anchor Brooke Baldwin made no attempt to get Boykin to apologise for his on-air racism.

Speaking about the Charlottesville violence, Boykin baited Dennard, stating: “I’m ashamed that you as an African-American, Paris, will not say [that President Trump has not done enough].

Dennard began to respond: “Keith, I don’t need you to try and pull my black card. I am well aware of my blackness and don’t need you to try and classify me as being one”.

At this point, Boykin interjected, “Are you?” Calling Dennard’s blackness into question.

“Keith, don’t go there,” responded a visibly perturbed Dennard. “Do not go there. I know what it means to be a black person in this country. I have experienced racism on a regular basis, by being a Trump supporter, and by being a proud American who happens to be a Republican. I get racist comments about my family. About my mother. About my girlfriend. About my character. Every single day and mostly coming from black people”.

Boykin then condescended Dennard, telling him to “calm down” over the racist remark.

“I won’t calm down,” said Dennard. “I will not be attacked by you about my blackness because I happen to be a Republican.

Earlier in the day, the network asked Republican Ken Cuccinelli to apologise to Bernie Sanders supporter Symone D. Sanders after she continuously shouted over him during an on-air discussion.