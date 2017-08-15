Ingraham on Mob Toppling NC Confederate Statue: How Long Before They Show Up at Monticello, Mt Vernon? Are They Going to Start Burning Books?

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham, editor of LifeZette, denounced protesters removing a statue of a Confederate soldier in Durham, NC a day earlier.

Ingraham warned there could be other symbols from the past that could go next if this trend were to continue.

“This is not about racial healing or racial unity when you see property being destroyed,” Ingraham said. “That’s not what it’s about. It’s about the eradication of history and an acknowledgment that we had really difficult, horrible moments in our country’s history that we were able to overcome. And at the same time, we do give respect to the dead. I mean, all of our war dead. We respect them. Not respect everything they stood for, but respect the fact that, when the time came, they stood up and fought for their views and this country.”

“And I think, when you see people who have no idea, it seems, about the history of this country, just roundly denouncing anyone who had any connection to the South, we’re in very precarious times,” she continued. “I mean, how long before we see the Workers Party, as you saw them yesterday, the Communist Party of the United States was represented there in Durham. They had the big banners. They were marching down the streets. How long before they show up at Monticello, where I spent three years in law school at Charlottesville in Virginia? How long before they show up at Mount Vernon?”

“Or Mount Rushmore,” co-host Pete Hegseth added.

Ingraham went on to add book burning could be next.

“What else will be subjected to their eradication and denunciation?” she said. “This is not about racial healing. This is about the control of the narrative and a destruction of historical recognition. That is terrifying. And what about books? Are they going to start burning books, too? I mean why not?”

