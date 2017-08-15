Maxine Waters: Trump Is a ‘Dishonorable Human Being Who Does Not Deserve to Be President’

Monday on MSNBC, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was a “dishonorable human being,” echoing her sentiments about the president she had made clear since his election victory last fall.

Waters was reacting to the president’s statements on the violence in Charlottesville, VA last weekend.

Waters said, “I never thought that this was a man who should be president of the United States of America. And I’ve always known that he was dog whistling to a certain element in our society.”

She continued, “This is a dishonorable human being who does not deserve to be president of the United States of America. And everyone should join with me in wanting to impeach him. He does not deserve to represent us. Not only is putting this whole country in danger, undermining our democracy, but our allies are thinking less of us now across the world. And So I have no hope for him. I don’t believe that he will ever be the kind of honorable human being with good values that will be working on behalf of all of the people.”

She added, “I think he will continue to go after that small constituency of people who are haters, people who are racists, people who do not believe that others have a role and should participate in this democracy in the way that they should. So I have no hopes for him. And I would not like to see him continue in this presidency.”

(h/t WFB)

