GOP Sen Corker: Trump Has Not Demonstrated ‘Stability,’ ‘Competence’

Thursday while talking to reporters in Chattanooga, TN, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) said President Donald Trump had “not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence” to be successful.

Corker said, “I do think there needs to be some radical changes. The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful. And we need for him to be successful. Our nation needs him to be successful. It doesn’t matter whether you are Republican or a Democrat, our nation and the world needs for our president to be successful.”

He continued, “He also recently has not demonstrated that he understands the character of this nation. He has not demonstrated that he understands what has made this nation great and what it is today. And he’s got to demonstrate the characteristics of a president who understands that. And without the things that I just mentioned happening, our nation is going to go through great peril.”

He added, “We’re at a point where there needs to be radical changes taking place at the White House itself. It has to happen. I think the president needs to take stock of the role he plays in our nation and move beyond himself — move way beyond himself and move to a place where daily, he’s waking up thinking about what is best for our nation.”

