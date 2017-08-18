SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Charles Barkley: Worrying About ‘Stupid’ Confederate Statues a ‘Waste’ of Time

by Trent Baker18 Aug 20170

In light of the recent movement to remove Confederate statues, NBA legend Charles Barkley said worrying about “those stupid statues” was a “waste” of time.

Barkley said in his 54 years he has “never thought about those statues,” adding he would rather worry about bettering the black community.

“I’m not going to waste my time screaming at a neo-nazi who’s going to hate me no matter what,” Barkley told WBRC’s Rick Karle. “And I’m not going to waste my time worrying about these statues. I’ve always ignored them.”

The Alabama native added, “I’m going to keep trying to make a difference, number one in the black community because I’m black. But I’m also going to try to do good things in the world.”

