David Bossie: Bannon Is ‘100% Committed’ to Helping Trump Fulfill His Promises

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” David Bossie, formerly of President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, said now that Steve Bannon was on the “outside” the administration, he had “a lot more weapons” at his disposal to help Trump fulfill the “list of promises” made during the campaign.

Bossie said, “He is 100 percent committed to making sure president Trump’s agenda, the agenda for the American people succeed. That’s what he is going to be now on the outside.”

He continued, “Steve Bannon, leaving the White House does not necessarily stop him from helping the president fulfill that agenda. And actually, Steve’s position is with me today is that it is now easier for him to do the things, in a way, that he is not handcuffed like he was inside the White House. Being on the outside, there is a lot of freedom, and you have a lot more weapons at your disposal.”

He added, “I think that is going to continue to be Bannon’s point of view, pointing out to the media, to the American people, and to the president that here are the agenda items that got you elected and here’s what you promised the American people, the white board you are talking about. The list of promises that you made during the campaign and here is how we need to fulfill them. Some of the people inside of your administration weren’t with you during the campaign, and they don’t agree with you on these policy positions now. And I think that that’s going to continue. That he is going to continue to point these things out when it’s necessary because he has always been the voice that has had to rise up to be able to stop certain things from happening.”

