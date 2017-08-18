FS1’s Rob Parker Rips ‘Selfish’ Dez Bryant for Not Protesting National Anthem: ‘He Doesn’t Understand’

Fox Sports 1’s Rob Parker ripped “selfish” Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant for refusing to protest during the national anthem.

advertisement

Parker said Bryant, who cited his “family to feed” for not protesting, does not understand what Colin Kaepernick was protesting, adding that the “worst people in the world” are people who see something is wrong and do nothing to fix it.

“[Bryant] comes off as your typical selfish athlete,” Parker said Friday on “Undisputed.” “He doesn’t understand, it’s not about him. It’s bigger than him.”

He continued, “How do you make change? You’ve got to be willing to fight for it. It’s not going to happen because you’re so selfish you’re going to stand up there and derail the whole movement by talking about your damn job and feeding your damn family. It ain’t right. And it does a disservice to what Colin Kaepernick was willing to do, where he had nothing vested personally in it, other than doing what’s right. The worst people in the world are the people who refuse to say something when things are wrong. Those are the worst people in the world. And that’s what I look at when I look at Dez Bryant. He bothers me so much from the standpoint of, dude, wake up. This is real. Ain’t about catching no footballs.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent