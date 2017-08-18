Mika Brezezinski: ‘We’re at a Low Point in American History’ — Possibly Worse Than Civil War, Great Depression

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski called President Donald Trump’s reaction to a Barcelona terror attack a day earlier something that made it seem that “we’re at a low point in American history.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough mentioned the Civil War and Great Depression, to which Brzezinski said it was still a “pretty low point,” then she qualified her remarks by saying a low point in “presidential history.”

Partial transcript as follows:

GEIST: I don’t want to speak to President Lincoln posthumously, but I suspect if he heard about an attack in Barcelona where now 14 people have been killed, he wouldn’t have made his second reaction to that to look up the story, the false story, about Gen. Pershing putting pig’s blood on bullets. BRZEZINSKI: It seems that we’re at a low point in American history. SCARBOROUGH: Well, the Civil War was probably a little worse. (CROSSTALK) BRZEZINSKI: Well, I’m worried about what’s coming SCARBOROUGH: Great Depression, pretty bad. That was probably worse. BRZEZINSKI: This is a pretty low point. (CROSSTALK) BRZEZINSKI: How about this? We’re at a low point in presidential history. SCARBOROUGH: Did you ever see how Gerald Ford dressed in the middle of the disco era?

