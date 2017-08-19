Howard Dean: Trump ‘Has No Moral Character,’ America May Be Turning Away From the GOP

Saturday on MSNBC, former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean claimed President Donald Trump “has no moral character.”

“I think Mitt Romney came out of that dinner looking pretty terrible,” Dean told host Joy Reid. “The lesson is don’t be with Donald Trump if you don’t want somewhere down the line to look bad. This guy is a guy who has no moral character.”

The former Vermont governor also said he can see America turning away from the Republican Party after seeing the Charlottesville protests, reasoning that the Republican Party is becoming a party for racists while the Democratic Party is for “change.”

“I think this may be the moment that turns America away from the Republican Party which, frankly, long before Donald Trump, was dog whistling race, gay rights, immigrants and Muslims.”

