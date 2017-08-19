Jesse Watters: Maybe the Left Wants to Tear Down These Statues So We Forget Dems Enslaved Black People

Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World” host Jesse Watters delivered a monologue Saturday on the push to remove Confederate statues. He suggested the left wants the monuments removed to erase from history the fact that Democratic Party enslaved black people.

“Destroying any historical monument is what the Taliban does, not American citizens,” Watters stated. “All of these Confederate war heroes were Democrats. Democrats were the party of slavery. Maybe the left wants to tear down the statues, so the country forgets the Democratic Party enslaved black people.”

