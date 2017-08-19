SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

MSNBC Guest: ‘You Still Have Actual Nazis’ in the White House

by Trent Baker19 Aug 20170

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” journalist Sarah Kendzior said that even though Steve Bannon is out of the White House, there are still “actual Nazis’ in the White House.

Kendzior failed to back up her claim that “actual Nazis” that are still in the White House, only saying that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a “long-time antagonist against civil rights.”

“[T]his is still a white-supremacist house,” Kendzior argued. “You still have actual Nazis in the house. You have Jeff Sessions, who’s a long-time antagonist against civil rights and you have policies that back up these ideas in practice. And so what Bannon is probably going to do when he leaves is just support this aspect of Trump’s agenda from the outside, which could be, actually I think, more dangerous and more harmful than having him in the White House, where he was, as mentioned, somewhat contained.”

(h/t Legal Insurrection)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x