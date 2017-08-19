The Atlantic’s Ball: Trump Isn’t Using a Dog Whistle, ‘He’s Using a People Whistle’ That Emboldens Radical Elements

On Friday’s broadcast of PBS’ “Washington Week,” The Atlantic political writer Molly Ball said President Trump has emboldened radical strains in the GOP and won’t tell such groups that he doesn’t want their votes.

Ball stated that leaders in the Republican Party have tried to squash the radical strains in their party. She added that some would argue that they “cynically used some of these sentiments as sort dog whistles.”

She continued, “But Trump is not using a dog whistle. He’s using a people whistle. Everyone can hear it. He’s saying it out loud. And that really does embolden people and bring them out. As opposed to, the John Birch Society, which William F. Buckley famously excommunicated from the Republican Party. … Trump will not say to these people, ‘We don’t want your votes.'”

