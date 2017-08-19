TIME’s Scherer: Trump Has Used Racial Tensions to Further His Agenda and ‘Rally His Base’

On Friday’s broadcast of PBS’ “Washington Week,” TIME Magazine Washington Bureau Chief Michael Scherer argued that President Trump has used racial tensions to further his own agenda.

Scherer said that while the president “has not ever argued for racial superiority or said something explicitly racist, has through his career, and definitely his candidacy, constantly taken racial tensions and used them as opportunities to further his own career, agenda, and to rally his base. And I think when he sees a situation like that, that’s just his instinct.”

Scherer cited Trump’s comments about Judge Gonzalo Curiel and retweet of false statistics about the racial breakdown of crime.

