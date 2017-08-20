CNN’s Stelter Questions Trump’s Mental Fitness — ‘Is He Suffering From Some Kind of Illness?’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter asked if President Donald Trump was fit to serve as president of the United States.

Stelter said, “People are questioning the president’s fitness.”

He continued, “Questions that feel out of bounds, off limits, too hot for TV. Questions like these: Is the President of the United States a racist? Is he suffering from some kind of illness? Is he fit for office? And if he’s unfit, then what?”

He added, “Since President Trump’s inauguration, there’s been a lot of tiptoeing going on. His actions have been described as unpresidential, unhinged and sometimes even crazy. That word crazy can be interpreted several different ways. It gets said more in private than it gets said on TV.”

He concluded, “This brings me back to the questions that are tough to ask out loud on national television. Is the President of the United States suffering from some sort of illness? Is he racist? Is he fit to be commander in chief? And one more, is it time for objective journalists, I don’t mean opinion folks I mean down the middle journalists to address these questions head on and how do they do it?”

