Dem Rep Cohen: Antifa Violence Not Comparable, They Are Opposing Nazis, Confederates

Sunday on MSNBC, when asked about President Donald Trump saying “both sides” were responsible for violence in Charlottesville, VA, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said the violence coming from those on the left was not comparable.

He explained that if Antifa “was there and did things, they were there because of the Nazis and Confederates.”

Cohen said, “I think it was clearly not on display with the president and in response to Charlottesville. The president is supposed to be a leader for American values. Naziism and the Confederate KKK successors and interests are not American values. They are for terrorism. They are for Holocaust type annihilation of people. They are for destruction and death. The president should unequivocally stand up to those type of groups, and he didn’t do it. It was an unbelievable failing of moral leadership in our nation and one I don’t think he has a psychic anchor, a moral base from which to operate.”

He continued, “He has not become president. He’s continued to be Donald Trump in need of attention, Donald Trump in need of approval, Donald Trump looking at ratings. He’s always in campaign mode. He’s unlike any other president, I think, that’s ever existed. He makes Richard Nixon look like a calm, sane individual.”

He added, “It was equivocated because it’s tried to put the blame on both sides. Even if Antifa was there and did things, they were there because of the Nazis and confederates.”

