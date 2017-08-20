Jerry Falwell Jr: Trump ‘Does Not Have a Racist Bone in His Body’

. @JerryFalwellJr : Pres. Trump "doesn't say what's politically correct, he says what's in his heart...and sometimes that gets him in trouble" pic.twitter.com/wISqTitDVC

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” when asked about President Donald Trump ‘s comments on the violence in Charlottesville, VA, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. explained Trump “doesn’t say what’s politically correct.

However, he said that Trump “does not have a racist bone in his body.”

Falwell said, “One of the reasons I supported him is because he doesn’t say what’s politically correct. He says what is in his heart, what he believes. Sometimes that gets him in trouble. He does not have a racist bone in his body. I know him well. He is working so hard to help minorities and people in the inner cities up through — he says school choice is the civil rights issue of our time.”

