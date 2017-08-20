Kasich: ‘I Don’t Have Any Plans’ to Run Against Trump

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) denied the rumor that he plans to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 Republican presidential primary.

“I don’t have any plans to do anything like that,” Kasich told host Jake Tapper after laughing at the rumor.

“I’m rooting for [Trump] to get it together,” he added. “We all are.”

Kasich went on to say he hopes the country can get some “stability.”

“What I hope is going to happen is I hope we’re going to have stability, the president is going to learn from these episodes and we’re going to do better. That’s what I hope is going to happen. We’ll have to wait and see,” he concluded.

