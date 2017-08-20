Trump Diversity Coalition Head: Bannon Was ‘Catalyst’ for Trump’s Voter Outreach to African-Americans, Hispanics

Sunday on MSNBC, Trump National Diversity Coalition executive director Bruce LeVell said Steve Bannon was a “catalyst” for voter outreach” to African-Americans and Hispanics.

LeVell said, “I can judge Steve Bannon because I know him. I see a lot of guests on various shows try to articulate him that don’t know him. I will tell you, during the campaign he was a catalyst in terms of helping the National Diversity Coalition, which is in D.C.—Trump.com—in terms of how we were able to engage our voter outreach in terms of our African-American vote and Hispanic vote, which you know as well as I do was historically high since Richard Nixon and climbing. ”

He added, “And I will say this, regardless of what anyone says, based on my personal experience at the Trump Towers working with him and Kellyanne Conway. I’ve never seen any of this particular, you know, the person that this mainstream media is trying to make him out to be. Honestly, if it really wasn’t for him, I don’t think we would have been as successful with the coalition with Pastor Scott and Michael Cohen as we went through the campaign. So I’m judging it based on what I’ve seen, and what I had exposure to with Steve Bannon.”

