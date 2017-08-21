SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Fox Sports Radio’s Clay Travis on Protest Climate: ‘Why Are People So Mad?’ — ‘Things Have Never Been Better’ for Americans

by Trent Baker21 Aug 20170

On his Monday Fox Sports Radio show “Outkick the Coverage,” Clay Travis blasted the increase in protests around the world, including the Charlottesville protests, national anthem protests and Major League Baseball umpires protesting how they are treated by wearing wristbands.

Travis said that even if people dislike President Donald Trump, “things have never been better” for Americans than right now, citing how well the stock market is doing and unemployment being near an all-time low.

“Are you guys with me that you’re totally over protesting?” Travis asked.

He continued, “You may not like the president, you may think he’s a buffoon, you may think he’s incompetent, all those things could be true, but the stock market is at an all-time high, unemployment is near an all-time low, if it’s not at an all-time low. Why are people so mad?”

