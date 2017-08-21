George Foreman Slams Colin Kaepernick, Kevin Durant: ‘They Haven’t Been Brought Up With People Who Were Patriotic’

Boxing legend George Foreman ripped national anthem-protesting quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, who said he would turn down an invitation to visit President Donald Trump, for their lack of patriotism.

In an interview with Offended America, Foreman said young athletes now seek attention, so they speak up about politics.

“[Kevin Durant and Colin Kaepernick] haven’t been brought up with people who were patriotic,” said Foreman.

“A lot of us died in war so that they can have that privilege,” he added.

Foreman also said the “greatest day” of his life was when he represented the United States in the Olympics and was able to wear the country’s flag to proudly show where he was from.

