Gohmert Calls for Investigation of VA Gov McAuliffe for ‘Facilitating’ Charlottesville Violence

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) called for a Department of Justice investigation of Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) and Charlottesville, VA Mayor Michael Signer for possibly facilitating the violence that took place in Charlottesville earlier this month.

Gohmert said, “The way forward’s not gonna be easy. And I think the Justice Department needs a full investigation of the governor, of the mayor. They said in court there would be violence at Charlottesville, and then the witnesses and the photographs show they herded these groups to create violence so they could brag. We need a Justice Department investigation into Kessler. You don’t just go all of a sudden from having multiracial roommates and a Jewish girlfriend to all of a sudden being a white supremacist that wants to join the Republican party. There’s something very, very wrong in all of this.”

He added, “Like they were the violence at Trump events, they may have been behind this violence getting started. They facilitated it, anyway.”

