Mitch McConnell: ‘Most News Is Not Fake’

Monday at a Louisville Chamber of Commerce event, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) offered a defense of the press by saying that it was his view “that most news” was not “fake” in response to a question about the label frequently used by President Donald Trump.

McConnell said, “My view is that most news is not fake, but I do try to look at a variety of sources every morning before I get to work. Everything from The New York Times to offbeat publications that have certain niche audiences.”

He added, “I try not to fall in love with any particular source.”

