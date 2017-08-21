Ryan: I Wish Trump Would Tweet Less, But He Has Been ‘Very Successful’ at Communicating ‘Around the Media’

During a town hall on CNN on Monday, House Speaker Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) stated that he wishes the president would tweet less, but that the president is going to change his Twitter habits and the president has had success at going around the media.

advertisement

Ryan stated, “Do I wish there would be a little less tweeting? Of course I do But I think — I don’t think that it’s going to change. I think the president feels, and he rightfully feels, that he has found a way to communicate with people directly through — around the media. And I think he’s been very successful at doing that. Are there some of those tweets that I prefer not to have seen? Of course there are. But at the end of the day, what I control are my own actions.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett