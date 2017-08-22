Charles Barkley: Championship Winners ‘Should Go to the White House’ — ‘It’s About the Office’

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said Tuesday on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike” that athletes “should go to the White House” to celebrate their championship, even if they disagree with the president.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant said last week he will not go if invited, and a large number of New England Patriots skipped the White House because of President Trump after they won the Super Bowl.

“I think you should visit the White House,” Barkley stated. “It’s the president. It’s the office. It’s not the person in there. It shouldn’t be a Democrat or Republican thing.”

