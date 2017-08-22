CNN’s Don Lemon on Trump’s AZ Speech: We Just Witnessed a ‘Total Eclipse of the Facts, ‘Unhinged’ Trump ‘Lied’

Tuesday night after President Donald Trump’s speech in Phoenix, CNN host Don Lemon declared the president’s presentation “a total eclipse of the facts.”

Lemon said, “Well, what do you say to that? I’m just going to speak from the heart here. What we witnessed is a total eclipse of the facts. Someone who came out on stage and lied directly to the American people and left things out that he said in an attempt to rewrite history, especially when it comes to Charlottesville. He’s unhinged, it’s embarrassing, and I don’t mean for us, the media because he went after us, but for the country. This is who we elected president of the United States. A man who is so petty that he has to go after people he deems to be his enemy, like an imaginary friend of a six-year-old.”

He continued, “His speech was without thought, without reason, devoid of facts, devoid of wisdom. There was no gravitas. There was no sanity there. He was like a child blaming a sibling on something else. He did it. I didn’t do it. He certainly opened up the race wound from Charlottesville. A man clearly wounded by rational people abandoning him in droves, meaning the business people and the people in Washington now questioning his fitness for office and whether he is stable. A man backed into a corner, it seems, by circumstances beyond his control and his understanding. That’s the truth. If you watch that speech as an American, you had to be thinking, what in the world is going on? This is the person we elected as president of the United States? This petty, this small, a person who is supposed to pull the country together? Certainly, didn’t happen there.”

