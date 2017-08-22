CNN’s Lemon: Trump ‘Is Clearly Trying to Ignite a Civil War in This Country’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” anchor Don Lemon argued that President Trump is trying to incite a civil war in the US.

Lemon said that while he has argued in the past that removing the president from office before he finishes his first term is absurd, Trump “has given oxygen to racists. He hasn’t really said anything that denounced the alt-right. He talked about the KKK and whatever. He hasn’t really done that. He is clearly trying to ignite a civil war in this country. He has not tamped down race. And I’m just going to say, if he was on my team, in this newsroom, and said those things, he would be escorted out of the building by security.”

